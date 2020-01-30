A Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Lakeland Is Under Investigation

Fatal Traffic crash investigation, Lakeland

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred January 29, 2020 at approximately 12:58 p.m. at West Pipkin Road and the intersection of Wildflower Drive, unincorporated Lakeland. PCSO and Polk County Fire and EMS responded. PCF extricated the occupants and transported all three vehicle occupants to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. 76-year-old Clara Rexach of Lakeland, the driver of one of the vehicles was transported in critical condition; she did not survive and was pronounced deceased at LRHMC.

According to investigators, a 2008 Toyota RAV 4 operated by Clara Rexach, was travelling south from Wildflower Drive and turning east onto West Pipkin Road, when it was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. This area of West Pipkin Road is an east-west road, with one lane in each direction. It is primarily residential with numerous side streets and subdivisions in the area. Rexach was driving with her husband as passenger, 80-year-old Pelayo Rexach, leaving their subdivision at the time of the crash. Mr. Rexach, is in stable condition at LRHMC.

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Crystalline Goncalves of Bartow was also transported to LRHMC with moderate injuries. Investigation related to the cause of the crash is ongoing.