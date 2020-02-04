Meridien Research Clinic Hosted Community Open House

by James Coulter





For the past five years, Meridien Research has been providing the Lakeland community with the opportunity to help advance medical research. Since moving to their new location along Harden Boulevard, they have since doubled their space to help double those opportunities.

Meridien Research allowed local residents an opportunity to visit their new location as well as to experience firsthand some of the medical tests and services provided at their clinic during a community open house on Saturday.

During the free event, local residents and other visitors could visit the new facility and its many amenities through guided tours. They could also participate in complementary medical evaluations for blood pressure, glucose, body mass index, fatty liver tissue, and memory.

With locations throughout Central Florida in cities such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, and Lakeland, Meridien Research provides phase two and three trials for pharmaceutical sponsored clinical research for a wide variety of medical conditions.

Research participants, upon undergoing a screening process, meet with coordinators and schedule incremental visits to evaluate their conditions during the participation within medical studies. All participants are compensated for their participation. They also get doctor care and medication free for the duration of the study.

“Everyone either had a family member or themselves who takes medicine, and those medications have to go through a clinical trial in order to be approved,” explained Tatiana Montero, Clinical Research Coordinator. “So the more new treatments we can get out into the community the better, and if you can be part of the big picture, it is a great way while at the same time getting some benefit from being in the study for themselves.”

Meridien Research first opened its office five years ago along Lakeland Hills Boulevard. They have since moved to their new location along Harden Boulevard late last year. During their time in Lakeland, they have experienced growth along with the community, explained Stephanie Jones, Director of Marketing.

“We have seen growth,” Jones said. “Lakeland continues to grow. I think moving from [or old location] to this area puts us in an area with more families and a better population.”

Now that they have moved to a new and larger facility, they expect to see more participation from people within the local community. Their open houses drew in more than 50 people alone, and last week saw a visit from the Mayor and City Chamber of Commerce, Montero said.

“Our facility is bigger, so we can tend to more people from the community,” she said. “We try to keep our studies relevant to the conditions in the community so that they would all help benefit everybody here in Lakeland.”

Meridien Research is located at 2135 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, visit https://meridienresearch.net.