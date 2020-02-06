Detectives With the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Are Trying To Identify Two Males and a Female Involved In a Burglary and Theft at Bok Academy School in Lake Wales.

Bok Academy burglary

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify two males and a female involved in a burglary and theft at Bok Academy School at 13901 US Hwy 27 in Lake Wales.Security video from the school showed the suspects going from room-to-room on Sunday, January 19th at about 7:00 pm.The suspects took eight Apple Macbook Air laptops and an Angle Ultra Bluetooth speaker and charger.If you recognize any or all of the suspects, or have any information helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Gaylord at 863-678-4115, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet. You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. Your information will be forwarded to law enforcement for follow up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Posted by Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida on Friday, January 31, 2020

