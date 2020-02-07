Help Winter Haven Police Identify a Man Who Exposed Himself to a 12 Year-Old Girl While She Waited for Bus

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



Winter Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to a 12 year-old girl while she waited for her bus.

On 2/6/2020 at approximately 8 a.m., a 12 year-old girl was at her bus stop in the area of Ave. C NE near Kiwanis Park in Winter Haven. She was the only rider for the bus.

According to the young girl, a thin, dark-skinned black male in his late 30’s to mid-40’s pulled up in an older model mid-size sports utility style vehicle with dark blue faded paint. The girl said when the vehicle stopped, the male opened the driver’s door and pulled back a towel that was covering his lap and exposed himself to her. The male told the girl the he would be back.

The girl ran back to her house where her mom was and the male left the area driving east on Ave. C NE.

At this time, we only have the description of the vehicle. Anyone who might have seen a vehicle matching that description in the area or possibly can help identify the subject is asked to call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.