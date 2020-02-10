There Is No Such Thing As Finders Keepers When It Comes To Someone’s Wallet

Florida news

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

How many times have we said there’s no such thing as finders keepers? Quite a bit. But this person evidently thinks if you lose something, too bad so sad.
Our victim had a small wallet on a lanyard and she was at TJMaxx on Jan. 25, 2020 around 5:30 p.m. She noticed it missing and about 20 minutes later the card was used by the woman in the photo at Walmart to purchase a Snickers bar. She then attempted to purchase a cell phone and a bag of Reese’s. That failed.
Do you recognize her? Call Det. Ovalle at 863-401-2256


