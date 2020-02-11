Lake Wales Police Investigating Crash Involving Motorcyclist on Highway 27





On Tuesday February 11, 2020 emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on US Highway 27 just South of Mountain Lake Cutoff Road. The crash involved a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Timothy David Mason age 61 of Lake Wales and a 2019 Ford F-150 being driven by 51 year old Kenneth Edwards of Babson Park.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Mason was observed stopped at the traffic light on Highway 27 and Washington Avenue in the Northbound lanes. As he sat at the light witnesses observed him appear to work on the motorcycle. When the light turned green Mason continued North with the normal flow of traffic. As he continued north witnesses observed Mason begin to lean over, appearing to adjust or work on the motorcycle again. Within moments for unknown reasons Mason lost control of the motorcycle at which time he and the motorcycle slid along the roadway for approximately 300 feet. Mason was then ejected from the motorcycle where he stopped. The motorcycle continued to slide north until it struck Edwards vehicle. Edwards was not injured and stopped immediately.

Mason sustained life threatening injuries during the crash and was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health.

Both directions of Highway 27 were effected as a result of the crash investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash please contact Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Andrew Elrod at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.