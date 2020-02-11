Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



ALERT ALERT

The Winter Haven Police Department Will Not Call You If You Have A Warrant! (We make house calls for that!)

We have received calls from residents who say they received phone calls from the Police Department Administrative line (863-291-5858) and are being told there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay over the phone. OR the other story is they have been identified as an identity theft victim and they need to share their banking information in order to “give detectives information to investigate.”

Ummm, no! You should never give out your banking, credit card or any personal information to anyone over the phone unless you have verified the entity you are speaking with. And rest assured, we do not call someone for this type of informality!

Spread the word! Share this post! Tell tour neighbors and friends! DO NOT GIVE OUT YOUR INFORMATION! (and don’t purchase pre-paid credit cards for those scoundrels who are calling either)