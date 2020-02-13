GFWC Four Corners Junior Women’s Club Hosts 11th Annual Charity Fundraiser

by James Coulter





For the 11th consecutive year, the General Federation Of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Four Corners hosted its annual charity fundraiser with fashion, food, and overall fun.

More than ten models took to the stage that afternoon during the fashion show to showcase the latest fashions as provided by Chico’s Lakeland.

Prior to the fashion show, attendees packed the main room of the Lake Eva Convention Center for a delicious lunch catered by Carrabba’s Italian Grill from Kissimmee.

Outside within the atrium, more than a dozen vendors showcased their wares, ranging from handmade jewelry and handbags to painted gourds and scented candles. Local vendors that day included SS Jewelry, Sunshine Salts and Soaps, and Dressed Up Beads.

Serving as a guest speaker was Chanda Bennett, comprehensive planning administrator for the office of planning & development and long range planning. She discussed the economic and residential development planned for Northeast Polk County.

With more than 700,000 residents, Polk County is the ninth largest population and fourth largest population in square miles. Its population is expected to grow to one million in the next 25 years.

Northeast Polk County is the fastest growing part of unincorporated Polk County. As such, Bennett expects to see much economic and residential growth in that area, especially with upcoming developments. Currently, the area is receiving multifamily developments at 15 to 20 units to the acre, with the average density about 4 units to the acre, she said.

Helping to facilitate this year’s event were more than two dozen businesses throughout Polk, Orange, and Osceola County, including shops from the Orlando Outlet Mall and Disney Springs. Major sponsors this year included Jarrett Gordon Ford, KellerWilliams Realty At The Lakes, and The UPS Store.

The event serves as the annual fundraiser for GFWC Four Corners, a local chapter of GFWC, which, according to Wikipedia, is a “a federation of over 3,000 women’s clubs in the United States which promote civic improvements through volunteer service.”

For more than 100 years, the nationwide federation has united women’s clubs for the purpose of promoting volunteer work throughout local communities. The Four Corners chapter, true to its name, services the four counties of Polk, Osceola, Orange, and Lake.

“Our mission is to help the members of our local communities through volunteer work,” explained Lexi Comstock, GFWC Four Corners president. “[Our annual fundraiser] is a wonderful way to showcase our club, and it is a wonderful way to showcase the people who do volunteer work.”

Each and every year sees the fundraiser improve and grow, with this year’s venue providing for much more people. This year’s event drew in so many attendees that it became sold out, Comstock said.

“We have people who come back year after year and spread the word,” she said. “It is a fun day for women to get out and socialize. It is our primary fundraiser. It is for the good, and that is what we love about it.”