Lake Wales Police Department Looking For Hit and Run Suspect





An unknown white male was backing out of his parking spot after leaving Publix Liquor Store in Lake Wales, when he sideswiped the vehicle next to him. The suspect stopped for a moment and then fled, never getting out of his vehicle. The suspect described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a grey Puma had and white Puma tank top, and blue and white shorts.

If you have any information on the suspects or incident, please contact the investigations division at 863-678-4223.