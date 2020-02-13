Lakeland Man Arrested for Sexual Battery on a Victim under 12-Years-Old

PRESS RELEASE

BARTOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

02/12/2020





On 2/12/2020, Corey Scott Mason, 18, of Lakeland was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery (Victim Under 12yo).

In December 2019, the juvenile victim had a sexual encounter with the suspect. The mother of the victim learned of this encounter in January, and reported this incident to law enforcement. Bartow Police Detectives worked diligently to obtain the identification and location of the suspect, and on 2/12/2020, Mason was identified and located after he reached out once again to the victim.

Post-Miranda, Mason admitted to the sexual encounter with the juvenile victim.

Mason was arrested without incident and transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released to their custody.