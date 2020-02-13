Lamb Of God Lutheran Church Hosts Annual BBQ Fundraiser

by James Coulter





For the past 20 years, Lamb Of God Lutheran Church has been hosting its annual dinner fundraiser to raise funds for a local charity that benefits chronically-ill children and their families. This year, they traded a taste of Italy for a taste of the good old south with some great tasting barbecue.



In previous years, the church has served spaghetti and meatballs during its annual dinner fundraiser. This year, they decided to switch things around with some barbecue. They served dinner meals with either pulled pork or smoked chicken, along with all the “fixins” with baked beans, cole slaw, and dinner rolls.

Helping them serve and prepare their food was a local caterer, Smokin Ox Premium BBQ. Clayton Tyler. Clayton’s mother attends the church and has been serving there as a cleaning lady for the past 25 years. Both he and his mother appreciates the service that the church provides to the local community, which inspired him to assist with this year’s dinner.

“We want to do some good for the community and give back,” he said. As for what makes his barbecue especially good, he attributed that to “not cutting any corners. We do not serve any leftovers. Everything is fresh and made from scratch. We cook with love.”

Pastor Joe Conner has been with the church for nearly 27 years. For the past 20 years, his church has partnered with the Sunshine Foundation, a local non-profit organization that assists chronically-ill children and their families at the local Dream Village in Davenport.

The proceeds from this annual dinner go towards their foundation, which, in the spirit of Make A Wish, allows them to fulfill the dreams of the chronically-ill children as they undergo life-saving treatment.

“They have come to truly believe and support our mission,” said Wanda Curtis, President of the Sunshine Foundation, about the church. “All the money raised goes directly into our program, and it gives the extra money we need.”

This year, more than 180 advance meal tickets were sold. The church receives plenty of help and support from their parishioners, many who volunteer at the dinner or help sell tickets prior to the event.

“I enjoy the camraderie,” Pastor Conner said. “The congregation has been very supportive.”