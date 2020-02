City of Winter Haven Road Construction Update:



MLK Boulevard Road Construction Update! Anticipate eastbound lane closures on MLK Blvd. Sun., Feb. 16 & Mon., Feb. 17. Please use caution and watch for signs, flaggers and detours. Stop by and chat with the Public Works team at the Feb. 15 Heritage Day event at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center or call the Streets Division with questions at 863-291-5852.