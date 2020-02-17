Award-Winning Lakeland IT Service Management Company Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of New Facility

by James Coulter





An award-winning information technology (IT) service management company, which manages the networks for businesses throughout the county, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Lakeland.

Alltek Services had previously operated from a warehouse along Drane Field Road in Lakeland. It has since opened a new larger facility at Interstate Road. The company celebrated its new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Since its humble beginnings 15 years ago, Alltek Services has since grown and expanded its services, offering support for networks throughout the county. Its quality service has earned it many awards, including being recognized as Top Managed IT Service Providers by Tampa Bay Business Journal.

“In short, we are here to shoulder your business IT burden freeing you up to focus on growing your business,” its website states. “Our goal is to provide you with the best solutions to maximize efficiency, increase profitability, communicate effectively, and become the market leader in your industry.”

Such high quality has benefited many local medium-sized businesses, and even important county and city institutions such as the Citrus Connection, which ranked the company with five stars on its website: “Alltek provides superior service. Even with a reduced IT dept, all of our needs are met and we save money in the process. Could not be happier.”

Alltek started humbly enough in a warehouse with two people in 2003. Since then, its staff has grown to 20 people. Such growth has prompted the need for a larger facility, which they opened recently at Interstate Road.

Taher Hamid, Marketing Manager, owes their success to their commitment to the local community. Many of their staff members are locals, and thus have a finger to the pulse of their community. Hamid himself has especially been involved with local affairs.

“I am the one most active within the community,” he said. “People see me the most from Alltek, but that is only because everyone else is working really hard…We are happy that the community is allowing us to do that.”

Amanda Walls, Lakeland Chamber Board Member, had attended Leadership Lakeland Class 36 with Hamid. Having worked alongside him, she can attest that his hard work and determination are key to both his success and that of the company he works for.

“Through that experience, I learned how hard he works, how commited he is to his job, and [to] making Alltek successful, and more importantly, how commited he is to the community,” she said. “I can only imagine that the rest of the team at Alltekreflects those exact same values and principles. So I am very proud and happy to stand with you today to say congratulations on your new location.”

Alltek Services is located at 2850 Interstate Dr. Suite 168, Lakeland, FL 33805. For more information, call 863-709-0709, or visit their website at: https://www.alltekservices.com/