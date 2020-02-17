Breaking News: PCSO Is On Scene of a Person Deceased on Train Tracks near Oakview Ave and Dairy Rd in Auburndale

Breaking News: PCSO Is On Scene of a Person Deceased on Train Tracks near Oakview Ave and Dairy Rd in Auburndale

PCSO is on the scene of a person deceased on train tracks near Oakview Avenue and Dairy Road in Auburndale.





There is an Amtrak train stopped on the tracks while PCSO does their investigation. Please refer any inquiries about the train delay to Amtrak. CSX personnel are also on-scene. The train being stopped is not affecting traffic or any road closures.

The deceased person is an adult male. PCSO is working to positively identify the person and notify his next of kin.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.