LRC Hosts For The Love Of Learning Charity Gala

by James Coulter





Kurt & Kimberly Elmhorst have children who have utilized the tutoring and test prep services of the Learning Resource Center (LRC) in Lakeland. As such, they both know from firsthand experience how important LRC is to the local community.

“We know the good that LRC does in the community for the students,” Kimberly said. “Both of our children have used LRC, and that is one of the many reasons we wanted to help out.”

“I like being around other like–minded people who also believe in children and education and helping the community,” Kurt said.

As proud parents whose children have benefited from its educational services, the couple decided to help support the LRC by hosting its annual charity fundraiser at their house last Saturday evening.

The Elmhorst’s allowed their elegant home to serve as the venue of “The Love Of Learning Charity Gala”, which included silent auction items provided by local businesses, and gourmet appetizers and cooking provided by Terrie Lobb Catering.

Each year, the annual fundraiser is hosted to raise proceeds for the Learning Resource Center. Founded in 1975 by the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, the LRC provided educational services such as test prep classes and tutoring.

“LRC today has over 500 certified teachers who provide countywide services to over 4,000 students ages five through adult,” its website states. “As the premier provider of high quality, customized academic opportunities, LRC will shape educational futures and will be the ultimate model of learning excellence in our region.”

The annual fundraiser is hosted each year at different residences of staff members, volunteers, and other supporters. Each year draws in at least 130 to 170 attendees, explained Mike Carter, President Of The Board of Trustees.

Proceeds from the fundraiser goes towards funding the LRC and its many programs, services, and scholarships. Both this event and Lakeland Pigfest are two major fundraisers, and the support they receive from both ensure that the LRC can, in turn, support the community that supports them, Carter said.

“We provide education services to children and adults to this community, and we appreciate the service we get from our community partners,” he said. “I enjoy seeing the people who come here, the people who support this organization and have for a long time for them. We love to get together with them and see how everybody is doing.”