Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In South Lake Wales Crash

Lake Wales, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a motorcyclist is in serious condition after an accident in South Lake Wales. The accident occurred around 5:20pm on ABC Rd near Hey 27 (that stretch of road is also known as Pinecrest Rd on GPS maps). According to preliminary reports the motorcyclist struck the back of a Jeep. The motorcyclist was transported via helicopter for immediate medical attention. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office list the man in serious condition.





The roadway was shut down for approximately 3 hours until 8:30pm. We will update this article as more information is obtained.