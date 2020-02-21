Help Winter Haven Police Identify Home Burglary Suspects

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Help Identify Home Burglary Suspects

On 2-20-2020 at approximately 11:35 a.m., a resident on Brenton Manor Loop in Winter Haven returned home for lunch and entered the home through the garage.

As he entered the home, he heard rustling sounds. As he started to look around, he saw two black males running out through a broken sliding glass door of the home. He attempted to follow the suspects, but lost them after they climbed over a fence The resident was not injured.

A canvas of the neighborhood shows the two suspects walking around the neighborhood approximately one hour prior. At times, they stop in front of homes, enter into driveways and then continue on. The video provided by one neighbor was captured on Brenton Manor Dr and also B Moore Rd.

The suspects are described as both being approximately 5’11”, medium build and one with dreads.

Take a look at the clothing and if you recognize either of these from yesterday, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



