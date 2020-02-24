Have You Seen This Teenager?

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Do you know where Amber Jones is?





Winter Haven Police Ask For Public’s Assistance

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating 15 year-old Amber Jones of Winter Haven. Amber was last seen on Feb. 3, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. at her Chandler Dr home in Winter Haven. She possibly left in a vehicle with her 17 year-old boyfriend. She has not been in contact with friends or family since she left.

She was last seen wearing the shirt seen in the attached photo – a pink hooded sweatshirt with @GIO.SLIDE.SOUTH, jeans and black Nike slides with dark-colored socks. She has a tattoo on her left wrist of an infinity symbol.

Jones is not endangered, however investigators want to locate her as quickly as possible to ensure she is safe. She could possibly be in the New Port Richey area.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Shane Ditty at 863-291-5752.