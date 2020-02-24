Mulberry Florida Man Accused Of Holding Woman Captive While Beating & Threatening To Kill Her

Mulberry, Florida – A Mulberry, Florida man with a long arrest history has now been accused of holding a woman captive while beating and threatening to kill her. The incident took place on February 16th and 17th.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, affidavit, on February 17, 2020 deputies were contacted about a felony battery domestic violence incident. Deputies made contact with the victim at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. According to the victim she was assaulted by Kenneth “Luke” Durrance. Deputies took a sworn taped statement from the victim.





The victim advised deputies that on February 16, 2020 at approximately 12 noon she went to a resident on Kingsford Circle in Mulberry, FL to make contact with Durrence. During a conversation between the victim and Durrence, he accused her of starting a rumor about him. According to the victim that is when Durrence started to strike her multiple times in the face and head. She also accused him of choking her to the point she could not breath. Durrence allegedly dragged her, she allegedly struggled to get free, to a bomb shelter type building behind his shed where he allegedly kept her for reportedly 6 hours, beating her and threatening to kill her with multiple weapons including a knife and hatchet to her throat.

Durrence then allegedly told the victim she could leave if she wanted, but she feared that he would attack her again if she tried. She did not want to turn her back on him. The next day the Durrence walked the victim home.

The victims injuries were documented and photographed.

A warrant was issued for Durrance and he was arrested on February 20, 2020. He currently is in the Polk County Jail.