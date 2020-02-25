Corona Virus Shuts Down Disney Properties

Even Mickey Mouses’s gloves are no match for the Corona Virus. Due to the spread of the Corona Virus Disney Shanghai, China and Hong Kong have been shut down. The closure of the parks could last 30 days or longer. This has not only affected Disney but all the businesses immediately around the parks and those that support the tourism industry.





With the virus spreading there are now reports from the CDC warning that the Corona Virus is likely to spread in the US and could cause major interuptions to the US and US business.

There are currently 57 Reported Cases of the Corona Virus in the US.

For more information about the Corona virus please visit the CDC. or click the Link HERE.