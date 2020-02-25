Digital Boardwalk Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Nothing better symbolizes Lakeland than the swans at Lake Morton. So what better place for a business that assists the needs of other local businesses than a lakeside view of Lake Morton?

Digital Boardwalk, a local company that provides “award-winning technological services” throughout Polk County, celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

From information technology (IT) management to cybersecurity, Digital Boardwalk helps local businesses with their technology needs through award-winning service. Since starting in 2008, the company has received various awards, including the 2019 Small Business of the Month from the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

“We know that technology is integral to your business, so we work diligently to keep your technology working for our clients,” their website states. “Our team of certified technology specialists bring their individual expertise and knowledge to each job at hand. Together, we promise to provide you with the best customer service experience, industry-leading technology, and continuous innovation, all catered to your specific needs.”

Brian Wilkey co-founded Digital Boardwalk in 2008. He built and ran his company in Pensacola before moving it to Lakeland in 2013. Since then, his company has experienced massive growth, to the point where they have moved to a new location.

“With a growing company, I am bringing a lot of new jobs here in Lakeland, not only out of the city, but out of state,” Wilkeysaid. “We are super excited to be back in Lakeland and bringing IT jobs here. We are excited to help businesses with their technology needs and help them prosper.”

Amanda Walls, Board Member of the Lakeland Chamber, commended the company for its new location, especially with its aerial view of Lake Morton below.

“It is an absolutley beautiful space,” she said. “I think anybody in the city of Lakeland would love to have a view of the swans.”

Scott Franklin, Lakeland City Commissioner, welcomed Wilkeyand his partner and thanked them both for bringing their business back home to Lakeland.

“These are the exact jobs we want to have,” he said. “You have a service that everybody needs. So we know you will have the demand for what you do, and we hope you will fill the space even more.”

Digital Boardwalk is located at 402 S Kentucky Ave Suite #350, Lakeland, FL 33801. For more information, call 855-350-2225, or visit https://www.digitalboardwalk.com/