UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck by PCSO Patrol Car in Bartow

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a PCSO patrol car.  The preliminary information is that a pedestrian crossed in front of a PCSO patrol car and was struck at about 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1470 Broadway Avenue in Bartow. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, and the deputy is uninjured. The crash is in the very early stages of the investigation, which is ongoing.


We will release more information as it becomes available.

