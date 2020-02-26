Convicted Felon Arrested For Posession of A Firearm the Same Day He Was Released From Prison

On February 25, 2020, a PCSO deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Hopson Road in Frostproof after observing 23-year-old Danique Rosius, who was a passenger in the car, holding two unsecured toddlers in his lap while the vehicle was in motion. It was being driven by his twin sister, Monique Rosius. After the deputy activated his lights and sirens for the traffic stop, the vehicle drove slowly for another mile before finally pulling over.





During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a handgun and a loaded magazine next to it in the glovebox. Rosius told deputies he didn’t know it was in the car and that he had just been released from state prison that day. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F-2) and booked into the Polk County Jail.

“One would think if you’ve just been released from prison after being convicted of violent felonies, you would do everything in your power to not break the law again, or be anywhere near a firearm. This guy literally broke the law the same day he was released from custody, not to mention putting small children in danger. We hope he’s learned his lesson this time.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Rosius’ criminal history includes an arrest by PCSO for robbery in 2014, an arrest by Highlands County SO in 2015 for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and an arrest by Highlands County SO for resisting arrest, giving false info to LEO, and VOP. He was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for the armed robbery and aggravated assault, and he was released on February 25, 2020.