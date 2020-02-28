Bartow Police Searching For Suspects Who Attacked Student





PRESS RELEASE

BARTOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

02/28/2020

The Bartow Police Department is currently working a reported suspicious incident in the area of Clower Street and Woodlawn Avenue. At approximately 1:40 PM today, a middle school student reported he was riding his bicycle home after being checked out early from school. During the route home, the student was approached by two males in an older model single cab black truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Chevrolet S10 style. One of the males exited the truck and battered the student, then both fled the area.

At this time, we are looking for possible witnesses to this incident and we are looking to locate the single cab black truck and suspects. The black truck had a black or gray barrel of some sort in the back of the truck, and the paint on the truck was faded. No other identifiable markings on the truck are available at this time.

If you have any information relating to this incident, or have video available of this area, please contact Det. Vaughn at 863-534-5040 ext. 5044. This investigation is ongoing at this time.