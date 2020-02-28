Smile! You’re On Video. Man Circles Shopping Cart Then Steals Phone

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:





The guy in this video sees a mobile cart that the shopper (our victim) had left for a couple of minutes to look at merchandise. He inadvertently left the cell phone valued at $300 in the basket.

The guy in the video circles the cart, looks around and then you’ll see him take the phone and out he goes.

If anyone recognizes him, please call Detective Bharratt at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



