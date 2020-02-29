Haines City man Charged With Raping Two Young Girls





Haines City man arrested for rape of two young girls

HAINES CITY, FL – A 38-year-old Haines City man was arrested Thursday night for the rape of two

girls under the age of 15 at his home.



Joshua Tyler Ayers is being held on charges of 20 counts of custodial sexual battery and one count of

sexual battery. One of the victims told police she was battered about 20 times. Another was sexually

battered by Ayers last month.

The two victims had become friends via social media and had arranged to have a sleepover and go to

Legoland Florida last month. On Jan. 9, Ayers picked up one of the victims from Alachua County and

drove her to his Haines City home where the other victim was also staying that night.

On Jan. 11, Ayers sexually battered both victims at his home. The incident was reported by the mother

of one of the victims on Thursday.

Police obtained social media exchanges between a victim and Ayers referencing the incident. Ayers

acknowledged the incident for one victim, but denied allegations made by the other.

Police have obtained a search warrant and will review Ayers’ electronics. The investigation is ongoing.

“The suspect’s actions are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We

are going to do everything in our power to get justice for these victims. We will see to it that this suspect

never harms anyone ever again.”