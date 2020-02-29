Lakeland Magic Waive Reggis Onwukamuche

February 29 – The Lakeland Magic announced today the team has waived Reggis Onwukamuche after acquiring the returning player rights to forward Amile Jefferson in a trade with the Iowa Wolves.





Onwukamuche (6’10”, 225, 3/18/92) has played in 141 games in the NBA G League, including 31 games this season with the Lakeland Magic, averaging 2.1 ppg and 3 RPG.

Onwukamuche was selected in the 6th round in the 2015 NBA D-League Draft by the Bakersfield Jam. The following year he played with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers before being traded to the Erie BayHawks. He returned to the Lakeland Magic in 2017 as a returning rights player shooting 43.5 percent from the field and averaging 3.3 blocks per game.

Onwukamuche played two collegiate seasons at Prairie View A&M after transferring from Lone Star College. He was named SWAC’s Defensive Player of the Year and named to All-SWAC Second Team for his senior season. Onwukamuche averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.73 blocks per game as a senior in 2014-15.

The Magic continue their road trip Saturday, February 29 against the Grand Rapids Drive. Tip-off at the DeltaPlex Arena is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be available on NBAGLeague.com.

