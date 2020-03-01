Lake Wales Police Set Up Perimeter Near Scenic Hwy & Catch Car Theft Suspect

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police Department along with Polk County Sheriff’s office set up a perimeter near Scenic Hwy and catch car theft suspect. The incident occurred around mid morning on March 1, 2020.

According to Lt. David Black, Lake Wales Police Department, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Garden Apartments, located on Emerald Ave. and S. 4th St., in Lake Wales. A perimeter was set up and roads were blocked off. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also assisted in the search for the suspect.





According to preliminary reports the suspect was captured just prior to 12pm on Sunday morning. According to Lt. Black the vehicle was also recovered. The suspect has been identified as John Garcia.

If additional information is provided we will update this article.