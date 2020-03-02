Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida is Hiring an Accounts Receivable Specialist

The Accounts Receivable Specialist is responsible for the timely collection of insurance and patient accounts receivable for the practice.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education and Experience:

– High school diploma or GED required

– One year of experience in business, ophthalmic billing, patient collections and coding preferred

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND ABILITIES

-Must have proficient computer skills

– Must have a complete hands-on working knowledge of applicable billing and collections software

– Must have an understanding of Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial Insurance

– Must have a working knowledge of ICD-9/10 and CPT codes for ophthalmology

– Must be able to problem solve

– Must be detailed oriented

– Must have the ability to collect past-due balances from patients as needed

– Must have excellent communication skills, proper grammar and writing capability

– Must have a working knowledge of all forms associated with the patient medical record (paper and electronic)

– Must be team-oriented

– Must be self-directed, highly motivated, able to multi-task, work under pressure in a fast paced environment

– Must be able to accurately and efficiently handle multiple projects at one time

– Must have exceptional interpersonal skills

– Must possess a caring, patient and friendly attitude

– Must have an understanding of ophthalmic terminology, spelling and pronunciation

– Must have a general understanding of ophthalmic diseases

This is a great opportunity for those who thrive in a fast-paced environment and are eager to learn. Must have reliable transportation. Apply online at our website: www.eyesfl.com or directly through our Facebook page. You can also find this ad on Indeed.com to read more about the job descriptions and requirements.

Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, military status or any other characteristic protected by law. Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida is a drug and tobacco-free workplace.