Usually When You Throw Rocks At A Window Glass Tends to Break

Release by Winter Haven Police Department





Although it may be hard to see, hopefully someone can help us identify the two in this video.

On Feb. 20, 2020 at approximately 1:20 a.m., the pair were were out for a stroll and walked in front of Elite Academy (290 1st St South). One of the guys decided to throw rocks at the window. The window was damaged to the tune of $800.

If anyone recognizes either of these two or possibly heard about the incident, please contact Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.

Anyonw wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

See video here:

https://m.facebook.com/Winter-Haven-Police-Department-175433949189901/