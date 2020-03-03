

LAKE WALES MAN CLAIMS $5 MILLION TOP PRIZE

PLAYING THE $20 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC SCRATCH-OFF GAME





TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Derrious Bradwell, 29, of Lake Wales, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.00.

Bradwell purchased his winning ticket from Bullard Citgo, located at 19509 U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.