UPDATE Polk City Man Dies After Fatal ATV Accident by SR 33 at Deen Still Rd

Around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, PCSO and PCFR responded to the area of SR 33 at Deen Still Road in Polk City where an ATV had crashed, pinning the driver underneath and killing him.

The driver, 34-year-old Sion David Evans of Polk City, was declared deceased on-scene. According to the preliminary evidence and witnesses, Evans was operating the ATV – a red and black Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side – eastbound along the shoulder of Deen Still Road, west of SR 33, with a friend who was on his own ATV. The friend was in front and did not see or hear the crash – when he realized Evans was no longer behind him, he turned around and found him trapped underneath the ATV. Tire marks and an independent witness indicated that the ATV entered the roundabout at a high rate of speed, and went up on two wheels, causing the driver to lose control. Once the ATV struck a curb, it flipped onto its side and struck a light pole. Evans was ejected, and then trapped underneath the ATV as it flipped. He was not wearing any protective clothing or a helmet. The roadways in the area were closed for approximately an hour during the investigation. Numerous beer cans and a cooler were located on the ATV, and a strong odor of alcohol was present on Evans. Impairment and excessive speed appear to be a factor.