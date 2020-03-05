Everything Must Go!!! Come Check It Out at 410 S. 11th Street, Lake Wales

Everything Must Go!!! Come Check It Out at 410 S. 11th Street, Lake Wales

The Gift Shop at Lake Wales Hospital is closing on March 10th and everything must be sold. AdventHealth will open a newly renovated gift shop on April 6th at the same location.





Lake Wales Medical Center Gift Shop

Has everything marked at 75% off.

Everything Must Go! Come Check It Out at 410 S. 11th Street, Lake Wales

We have jewelry, purses, gift items, greeting cards,

Cash Register

Sam 4s SPS-300 Series cash register with extra Till. $400.00

Only 2 years old. Can be seen at Lake Wales Medical Center Gift Shop, 410 South 11th street, Lake Wales. Will be available for pick up after March 10th.

Wooden shelving

36” long x 27” wide, Adjustable shelves on both sides with brackets.

Two shelving units are available at $65.00 each. Can be seen at Lake Wales Medical Center Gift Shop, 410 S. 11th Street, Lake Wales.

Wooden Shelving

Four shelves 36”Long x 4”Deep x 14”wide with backets.

Will hang on slat wall or on a shelving unit.

4 Available at $10.00 each.

Can be seen at Lake Wales Medical Center Gift Shop, 410 S. 11th Street, Lake Wales.