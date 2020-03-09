Avansa Insurance Celebrates Ribbon Cutting After 15 Years Serving Community

by James Coulter





When Alain Serna and his wife opened Avansa Insurance 15 years ago, their agency solely consisted of their husband and wife team. Now, it has grown to more than 50 contracted agents throughout the state.

Though they started their agency in Lakeland, they have since moved to their new location along South Florida Avenue four years ago. Four year later, they celebrated their new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Avansa Insurance specializes in providing Medicare plans and assisting clients with their insurance needs. Their agency started focusing solely on healthcare when they first started 15 years ago. They have since expanded their services in home, auto, RV, motorcycle, marine, and renter’s insurance.

No matter what needs they are currently servicing, through it all, they work hard to ensure that their clients receive only the most personable care and service possible, their website guarantees.

“How we are trying to set ourselves apart from any other agency is by not only treating our clients as if they were family but also making sure we are doing the right thing for them and explaining to them exactly what they have and what their policies cover,” their website states. “We work closely with our clients and business owners to offer excellent customer service.”

Avansa Insurance dedicated their current location through a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. Michele Ledford, Chamber Chair, commended them for their success and wished them good luck in remaining successful.

“Thank you so much for your investment in the Chamber, [and] more importantly, congratulations on 15 years of an outstanding family business,” she said. “We are thrilled that after all this success, you are joining our family at the chamber. We wish you nothing but success for you all.”

Mayor Bill Mutz likewise commended the family business for growing their success in Lakeland. There is nothing he loves more than seeing businesses get a great start in their community, he said.

“We appreciate seeing businesses grow and provide opportunities,” he said. “Thank you for investing in Lakeland.”

Though Alain started his business with his wife, his business could not have grown to where it is now had it not been for his loyal staff, he said.

“We love this community, we look forward to helping this agency and building here,” he said. “Without our staff, we would not have an agency. We thank everyone here for their love and support.”

Avansa Insurance is located at 4404 S. Florida Ave, Suite 9 Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, call 863-644-8777, or visit their website at: https://avansagroup.com/insurance/