Florida news

Home Polk County Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Agenda For March 17

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Agenda For March 17

Polk County
SHARE
, / 137 0

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District

Meeting Agenda


Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call
  4. Approval of January 21st, 2020 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Public Relations Report
  9. Old Business
  10. New Business
    1. Funding of Soil Testing Kits
    2. E & O Insurance Renewal
  11. Adjourn

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN