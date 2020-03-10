Man Breaks Through Glass Doors of Local Business and Takes Cash and Checks

Winter Haven Police need help identifying the guy pictured here who broke through the glass doors at The Health Food Center located at 632 First St South in Winter Haven.



On March 6, at approximately 4:30 a.m., he broke the flood light located in the rear of the building and then broke a door on the north side of the business.

He walked to a large cabinet behind the counter and removed cash and checks. He was seen in video walking south on First St.







Anyone with information on this business burglary is asked to call Detective Leonard at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.