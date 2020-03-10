Winter Haven High School Baseball Beats Cypress Creek in Back to Back Games

Winter Haven High School Blue Devils Baseball:

Blue Devils beat Cypress Creek 7-5 in the first game. Chase Walden and Tristan Devane each had 2 hits and Cayden Kok was on base 3/4 times in the leadoff spot. Go Devils Go!





Devils win the 2nd game 6-2 in 8 innings against previously unbeaten Lake Nona. Mark Jarrett pitched 5 great innings. Jorge Martinez had 2 huge clutch hits, Randy Gonzalez had another great day with 3 hits and Roberto Odor lead off the last inning with a big hit to make it all possible. It’s a Blue Devil kind of weekend again, enjoy!!!



Blue Devils JV wins 9-0 at Lake Region Monday night. Garrett Ore, Julio Gonzalez and Trevor Wood combined for the shut out.

Brad Couch had a big hit to end it on. Come out and support your Devils!