Florida news

Home Winter Haven Winter Haven High School Baseball Beats Cypress Creek in Back to Back Games

Winter Haven High School Baseball Beats Cypress Creek in Back to Back Games

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 167 0

Winter Haven High School Blue Devils Baseball:

Blue Devils beat Cypress Creek 7-5 in the first game. Chase Walden and Tristan Devane each had 2 hits and Cayden Kok was on base 3/4 times in the leadoff spot. Go Devils Go!


Devils win the 2nd game 6-2 in 8 innings against previously unbeaten Lake Nona. Mark Jarrett pitched 5 great innings. Jorge Martinez had 2 huge clutch hits, Randy Gonzalez had another great day with 3 hits and Roberto Odor lead off the last inning with a big hit to make it all possible. It’s a Blue Devil kind of weekend again, enjoy!!!


Blue Devils JV wins 9-0 at Lake Region Monday night. Garrett Ore, Julio Gonzalez and Trevor Wood combined for the shut out.
Brad Couch had a big hit to end it on. Come out and support your Devils!

 

 

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN