No Polk County Cases of COVID 19 – 17 New Cases In Florida

Tallahassee, Florida— The Florida Department of Health has announced 15 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.
These 15 new positive cases were tested in Florida Department of Health labs. The Department of Health is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports. Results from private labs will initially include fewer details, such as travel, because the state epidemiological team does not learn about the private lab cases until the results are added into the state system. As soon as the Department of Health learns of a positive case from a private lab, the epidemiological investigation begins. The Department of Health will provide additional information about private lab cases as soon as details become available.
New Positive Cases
- A 73-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
- A 74-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
- A 50-year old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 70-year old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 24-year old female in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
- A 70-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
- A 83-year old male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 57-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 28-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 25-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case.
- A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
- A 68-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This case is associated with Port Everglades.
- A 36-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 49-year old female Hillsborough County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
- A 77-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
International Travel
U.S. Department of State – Global Level 3 Health Advisory
The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.
CDC Guidelines
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow CDC guidelines, summarized below:
- Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.
- Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment.
- According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings.
- For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider or local County Health Department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact, unless they are experiencing an emergency.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the County Health Department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Nile Cruise Advisory
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States, and if ill, immediately contact their CHD or health care provider. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including 11 positive cases in Florida.
COVID-19 Cases
|
Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida
as of 11:53 p.m. ET 3/12/2020
|
County
|
Age
|
Sex
|
Travel** Related
|
1
|
Manatee
|
63
|
Male
|
No
|
2
|
Hillsborough
|
29
|
Female
|
Yes
|
3
|
Santa Rosa
|
71
|
Male
|
Yes
|
4
|
Broward
|
75
|
Male
|
No
|
5
|
Broward
|
65
|
Male
|
No
|
6
|
Lee
|
77
|
Female
|
Yes
|
7
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
Yes
|
8
|
Charlotte
|
54
|
Female
|
Yes
|
9
|
Okaloosa
|
61
|
Female
|
Yes
|
10
|
Volusia
|
66
|
Female
|
Yes
|
11
|
Manatee
|
81
|
Female
|
Yes
|
12
|
Broward
|
67
|
Male
|
No
|
13
|
Volusia
|
60
|
Female
|
Yes
|
14
|
Broward
|
69
|
Female
|
No
|
15
|
Nassau
|
68
|
Male
|
Yes
|
16
|
Collier
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
17
|
Collier
|
68
|
Female
|
Yes
|
18
|
Collier
|
64
|
Female
|
Yes
|
19
|
Pinellas
|
67
|
Male
|
Yes
|
20
|
Pinellas
|
64
|
Male
|
Yes
|
21
|
Pasco
|
46
|
Male
|
Yes
|
22
|
Miami-Dade
|
56
|
Male
|
Yes
|
23
|Broward
|70
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
24
|Lee
|57
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
25
|Broward
|65
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
26
|Broward
|61
|Male
|Yes
|
27*
|Seminole
|68
|Male
|Yes
|
28
|
Palm Beach
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
29
|
Palm Beach
|
74
|
Male
|
Yes
|
30
|
Sarasota
|
50
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
31
|
Sarasota
|
70
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
32
|
Alachua
|
24
|
Female
|
Yes
|
33
|
Volusia
|
70
|
Male
|
Yes
|
34
|
Duval
|
83
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
35
|
Clay
|
57
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
36
|
Broward
|
28
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
37
|
Broward
|
25
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
38
|
Broward
|
68
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
39
|
Broward
|
36
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
40
|
Hillsborough
|
49
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
41
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
* The Department of Health will confirm cases reported by commercial labs.
** A known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside of the
state.
Port Everglades Advisory
The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.
- The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
- The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
- The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.
- The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.
- CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.
COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center
Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Actions the State of Florida has taken on COVID-19:
What You Should Know
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local CHD and mention their recent travel or close contact.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the CHD. The health care provider will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook.
