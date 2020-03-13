No Polk County Cases of COVID 19 – 17 New Cases In Florida

Tallahassee, Florida— The Florida Department of Health has announced 15 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.

These 15 new positive cases were tested in Florida Department of Health labs. The Department of Health is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports. Results from private labs will initially include fewer details, such as travel, because the state epidemiological team does not learn about the private lab cases until the results are added into the state system. As soon as the Department of Health learns of a positive case from a private lab, the epidemiological investigation begins. The Department of Health will provide additional information about private lab cases as soon as details become available.





New Positive Cases

A 73-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 74-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 50-year old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 70-year old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 24-year old female in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 70-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 83-year old male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 57-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 28-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case.

A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 68-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

A 36-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 49-year old female Hillsborough County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 77-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

International Travel

U.S. Department of State – Global Level 3 Health Advisory

The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

CDC Guidelines

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow CDC guidelines, summarized below:

Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.

CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider. Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment. According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings.

Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment.

A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider or local County Health Department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact, unless they are experiencing an emergency.

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the County Health Department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

Nile Cruise Advisory

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States, and if ill, immediately contact their CHD or health care provider. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including 11 positive cases in Florida.

COVID-19 Cases

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida as of 11:53 p.m. ET 3/12/2020 County Age Sex Travel** Related 1 Manatee 63 Male No 2 Hillsborough 29 Female Yes 3 Santa Rosa 71 Male Yes 4 Broward 75 Male No 5 Broward 65 Male No 6 Lee 77 Female Yes 7 Lee 77 Male Yes 8 Charlotte 54 Female Yes 9 Okaloosa 61 Female Yes 10 Volusia 66 Female Yes 11 Manatee 81 Female Yes 12 Broward 67 Male No 13 Volusia 60 Female Yes 14 Broward 69 Female No 15 Nassau 68 Male Yes 16 Collier 73 Male Yes 17 Collier 68 Female Yes 18 Collier 64 Female Yes 19 Pinellas 67 Male Yes 20 Pinellas 64 Male Yes 21 Pasco 46 Male Yes 22 Miami-Dade 56 Male Yes 23 Broward 70 Male Under Investigation 24 Lee 57 Male Under Investigation 25 Broward 65 Male Under Investigation 26 Broward 61 Male Yes 27* Seminole 68 Male Yes 28 Palm Beach 73 Male Yes 29 Palm Beach 74 Male Yes 30 Sarasota 50 Male Under Investigation 31 Sarasota 70 Male Under Investigation 32 Alachua 24 Female Yes 33 Volusia 70 Male Yes 34 Duval 83 Male Under Investigation 35 Clay 57 Male Under Investigation 36 Broward 28 Female Under Investigation 37 Broward 25 Female Under Investigation 38 Broward 68 Female Under Investigation 39 Broward 36 Male Under Investigation 40 Hillsborough 49 Female Under Investigation 41 Lee 77 Male Under Investigation

* The Department of Health will confirm cases reported by commercial labs.

** A known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside of the

state.

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.

The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.

The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.

The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.

CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.