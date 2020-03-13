Polk County Schools Closed March 16-27 Due to Coronavirus

Update:
Schools Closed March 16-27
We are expected to reopen March 30
Lunches will be provided March 17-20
For information visit: polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations
Coronavirus/School Closures BREAKING NEWS
Posted by Polk County Public Schools on Friday, March 13, 2020
We will be holding a press conference at 5:15 p.m. to make an important announcement regarding our response to the coronavirus.
