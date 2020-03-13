Florida news

Polk County Schools Closed March 16-27 Due to Coronavirus

Polk County
Update:

Schools Closed March 16-27

We are expected to reopen March 30

Lunches will be provided March 17-20

For information visit: polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations

Posted by Polk County Public Schools on Friday, March 13, 2020

 

We will be holding a press conference at 5:15 p.m. to make an important announcement regarding our response to the coronavirus.

Please join them at their Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Public-School/polkcountypublicschools/posts/

