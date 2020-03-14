March 13 Evening Update: No Cases of COVID 19 In Polk County – Updated Details From Florida Department of Health

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.
Today, Governor DeSantis held briefings related to COVID-19 with State Surgeon General Dr. Rivkees, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and the National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert. During a press conference, the Governor provided several updates on Florida’s efforts to respond to COVID-19:
- Governor DeSantis announced 1,000 additional COVID-19 test kits have arrived in Florida for distribution to labs across the state.
- As a result of the increase in Broward County to 11 positive COVID-19 cases, the Governor directed Director Moskowitz to expand his emergency order and prohibit all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes in Broward County for 30 days.
- Governor DeSantis will be activating a limited number of members of the Florida National Guard that will stage in Camp Blanding to prepare to deploy to any area of the state on a moment’s notice.
Governor DeSantis has recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. CDC has issued recommendations for implementation of mitigation strategies in Florida, including recommendations to cancel large gatherings of more than 250 people and smaller gatherings that may bring persons together from multiple parts of the country.
Yesterday, March 12th, Governor DeSantis announced that the State ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19. These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The Governor also suspended non-essential in state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.
On March 11, Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Agency for Health Care Administration to take action to restrict access to vulnerable populations for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Governor also directed the Florida Department of Corrections to suspend visitation at state prisons for 30 days.
On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.
COVID-19 Cases
|
Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida
|
County
|
Age
|
Sex
|
Travel** Related
|
1
|
Manatee
|
63
|
Male
|
No
|
2
|
Hillsborough
|
29
|
Female
|
Yes
|
3
|
Santa Rosa
|
71
|
Male
|
Yes
|
4
|
Broward
|
75
|
Male
|
No
|
5
|
Broward
|
65
|
Male
|
No
|
6
|
Lee
|
77
|
Female
|
Yes
|
7
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
Yes
|
8
|
Charlotte
|
54
|
Female
|
Yes
|
9
|
Okaloosa
|
61
|
Female
|
Yes
|
10
|
Volusia
|
66
|
Female
|
Yes
|
11
|
Manatee
|
81
|
Female
|
Yes
|
12
|
Broward
|
67
|
Male
|
No
|
13
|
Volusia
|
60
|
Female
|
Yes
|
14
|
Broward
|
69
|
Female
|
No
|
15
|
Nassau
|
68
|
Male
|
Yes
|
16
|
Collier
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
17
|
Collier
|
68
|
Female
|
Yes
|
18
|
Collier
|
64
|
Female
|
Yes
|
19
|
Pinellas
|
67
|
Male
|
Yes
|
20
|
Pinellas
|
64
|
Male
|
Yes
|
21
|
Pasco
|
46
|
Male
|
Yes
|
22
|
Miami-Dade
|
56
|
Male
|
Yes
|
23
|
Broward
|
70
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
24
|
Lee
|
57
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
25
|
Broward
|
65
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
26
|
Broward
|
61
|
Male
|
Yes
|
27*
|
Seminole
|
68
|
Male
|
Yes
|
28
|
Palm Beach
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
29
|
Palm Beach
|
74
|
Male
|
Yes
|
30
|
Sarasota
|
50
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
31
|
Sarasota
|
70
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
32
|
Alachua
|
20
|
Male
|
Yes
|
33
|
Volusia
|
70
|
Female
|
Yes
|
34
|
Duval
|
83
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
35
|
Clay
|
57
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
36
|
Broward
|
28
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
37
|
Broward
|
25
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
38
|
Broward
|
68
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
39
|
Broward
|
36
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
40
|
Hillsborough
|
49
|
Female
|
Under Investigation
|
41
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
42
|
Miami-Dade
|
42
|
Male
|
Yes
* The Department of Health will confirm cases reported by commercial labs.
** A known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside of the state.
International Travel
U.S. Department of State – Global Level 3 Health Advisory
The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.
CDC Guidelines
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow CDC guidelines, summarized below:
- Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.
- Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment.
- According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings.
- For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider or local County Health Department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact, unless they are experiencing an emergency.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the County Health Department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Nile Cruise Advisory
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled to Egypt for a cruise on the Nile River or tour in February or March 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States, and if ill, immediately contact their CHD or health care provider. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including 11 positive cases in Florida.
Port Everglades Advisory
On March 12, the Department announced a new positive case of COVID-19 in Broward County. The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, identified this new case as the fourth positive case of COVID-19 associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. Three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades. The epidemiological investigation for the fourth person connected to Port Everglades is ongoing.
- The Florida Department of Health recommends that all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 days.
- The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
- The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.
- The Department is working in close consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on this investigation.
- CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their County Health Department or health care provider.
COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center
Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
What you Should Know
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local CHD and mention their recent travel or close contact.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the CHD. The health care provider will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Actions the State has Taken to Prepare for and Respond to COVID-19
Department of Health
AGENCY FOR HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION
AGENCY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
DEPARTMENT OF ELDER AFFAIRS
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS’ AFFAIRS
VOLUNTEER FLORIDA
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF STATE
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES
DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY
VISIT FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
OFFICE OF INSURANCE REGULATION
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE JUSTICE
