March 13 Evening Update: No Cases of COVID 19 In Polk County – Updated Details From Florida Department of Health

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.

Today, Governor DeSantis held briefings related to COVID-19 with State Surgeon General Dr. Rivkees, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and the National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert. During a press conference, the Governor provided several updates on Florida’s efforts to respond to COVID-19:





Governor DeSantis announced 1,000 additional COVID-19 test kits have arrived in Florida for distribution to labs across the state.

As a result of the increase in Broward County to 11 positive COVID-19 cases, the Governor directed Director Moskowitz to expand his emergency order and prohibit all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes in Broward County for 30 days.

Governor DeSantis will be activating a limited number of members of the Florida National Guard that will stage in Camp Blanding to prepare to deploy to any area of the state on a moment’s notice.

Governor DeSantis has recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. CDC has issued recommendations for implementation of mitigation strategies in Florida, including recommendations to cancel large gatherings of more than 250 people and smaller gatherings that may bring persons together from multiple parts of the country.

Yesterday, March 12th, Governor DeSantis announced that the State ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19. These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The Governor also suspended non-essential in state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.

On March 11, Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Agency for Health Care Administration to take action to restrict access to vulnerable populations for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Governor also directed the Florida Department of Corrections to suspend visitation at state prisons for 30 days.

On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.

COVID-19 Cases

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida County Age Sex Travel** Related 1 Manatee 63 Male No 2 Hillsborough 29 Female Yes 3 Santa Rosa 71 Male Yes 4 Broward 75 Male No 5 Broward 65 Male No 6 Lee 77 Female Yes 7 Lee 77 Male Yes 8 Charlotte 54 Female Yes 9 Okaloosa 61 Female Yes 10 Volusia 66 Female Yes 11 Manatee 81 Female Yes 12 Broward 67 Male No 13 Volusia 60 Female Yes 14 Broward 69 Female No 15 Nassau 68 Male Yes 16 Collier 73 Male Yes 17 Collier 68 Female Yes 18 Collier 64 Female Yes 19 Pinellas 67 Male Yes 20 Pinellas 64 Male Yes 21 Pasco 46 Male Yes 22 Miami-Dade 56 Male Yes 23 Broward 70 Male Under Investigation 24 Lee 57 Male Under Investigation 25 Broward 65 Male Under Investigation 26 Broward 61 Male Yes 27* Seminole 68 Male Yes 28 Palm Beach 73 Male Yes 29 Palm Beach 74 Male Yes 30 Sarasota 50 Male Under Investigation 31 Sarasota 70 Male Under Investigation 32 Alachua 20 Male Yes 33 Volusia 70 Female Yes 34 Duval 83 Male Under Investigation 35 Clay 57 Male Under Investigation 36 Broward 28 Female Under Investigation 37 Broward 25 Female Under Investigation 38 Broward 68 Female Under Investigation 39 Broward 36 Male Under Investigation 40 Hillsborough 49 Female Under Investigation 41 Lee 77 Male Under Investigation 42 Miami-Dade 42 Male Yes

* The Department of Health will confirm cases reported by commercial labs.

** A known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside of the state.