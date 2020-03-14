Florida news

Home Polk County March 14, Evening Update: 77 Yr Old Lee County Man Died From COVID 19 – No Reported Polk County Cases At This Time

March 14, Evening Update: 77 Yr Old Lee County Man Died From COVID 19 – No Reported Polk County Cases At This Time

Polk County Uncategorized
SHARE
, / 689 0

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was a 77-year old male in Lee County.


Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.

During a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday, the Governor provided several additional updates on Florida’s efforts to respond to COVID-19:

  • Governor DeSantis requested that Health and Human Services send home the 61 Floridians that were previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise line, home from isolation from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.
  • Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.
  • Governor DeSantis has directed the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and ALF licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.
  • Governor DeSantis directed Director Moskowitz to expand his emergency order and prohibit all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes to all visitors for the next 30 days.
  • Governor DeSantis directed the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend drivers’ license renewal requirements for 30 days.
  • Governor DeSantis directed all agencies to suspend for 30 days licensing and registration renewal requirements for existing processional licenses (e.g. realtors).

Governor DeSantis has recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. CDC has issued recommendations for implementation of mitigation strategies in Florida, including recommendations to cancel large gatherings of more than 250 people and smaller gatherings that may bring persons together from multiple parts of the country.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has provided strong recommendations for extending spring break following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing guidance specific to COVID-19 in Florida. In addition, the Department of Education announced that the start of state testing will be delayed by a minimum of two weeks.

On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.

COVID-19 Cases

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida

County

Age

Sex

Travel Related*

1

Manatee

63

Male

No

2

Hillsborough

29

Female

Yes

3

Santa Rosa

71

Male

Yes

4

Broward

75

Male

No

5

Broward

65

Male

No

6

Lee

77

Female

Yes

7

Lee

77

Male

Yes

8

Charlotte

54

Female

Yes

9

Okaloosa

61

Female

Yes

10

Volusia

66

Female

Yes

11

Manatee

81

Female

Yes

12

Broward

67

Male

No

13

Volusia

60

Female

Yes

14

Broward

69

Female

No

15

Nassau

68

Male

Yes

16

Collier

73

Male

Yes

17

Collier

68

Female

Yes

18

Collier

64

Female

Yes

19

Pinellas

67

Male

Yes

20

Pinellas

64

Male

Yes

21

Pasco

46

Male

Yes

22

Miami-Dade

56

Male

Yes

23

Broward

70

Male

Under Investigation

24

Broward

61

Male

Yes

25

Broward

65

Male

Under Investigation

26

Lee

57

Male

Yes

27*

Seminole

68

Male

Yes

28

Palm Beach

73

Male

Yes

29

Palm Beach

74

Male

Yes

30

Sarasota

50

Female

Yes

31

Miami-Dade

42

Male

Under Investigation

32

Alachua

24

Male

Yes

33

Volusia

70

Female

Yes

34

Duval

83

Male

No

35

Clay

57

Male

No

36

Broward

27

Female

No

37

Broward

25

Female

No

38

Hillsborough

68

Female

Yes

39

Broward

36

Male

Yes

40

Broward

49

Female

Yes

41

Lee

77

Male

No

42

Orange

41

Male

Under Investigation

43

Osceola

54

Male

Under Investigation

44

Miami-Dade

51

Male

Under Investigation

45

Manatee

67

Female

Yes

46

Manatee

62

Female

No

47

Volusia

29

Male

Yes

48

Palm Beach

59

Female

Yes

49

Palm Beach 65 Male Yes

50

Miami-Dade 42 Male Under Investigation

51

Miami-Dade 77 Female Under Investigation

52

Broward 59 Male Under Investigation

53

Miami-Dade 37 Male Yes

54

Miami-Dade 39 Female Under Investigation

55

Broward 20 Female Yes

56

Broward 83 Female Under Investigation

57

Broward 41 Male Under Investigation

58

Broward 20 Female Yes

59

Broward 19 Female Yes

60

Broward 22 Female Under Investigation

61

Broward 19 Male Yes

62

Broward 58 Male Under Investigation

63

Miami-Dade 43 Male Under Investigation

64

Palm Beach 37 Male Under Investigation

*A known history of exposure to COVID-19 associated with travel outside of Florida.

*Definition of travel-related: *A known history of exposure to COVID-19 associated with travel outside of Florida.

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN