March 14, Evening Update: 77 Yr Old Lee County Man Died From COVID 19 – No Reported Polk County Cases At This Time

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was a 77-year old male in Lee County.





Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.

During a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday, the Governor provided several additional updates on Florida’s efforts to respond to COVID-19:

Governor DeSantis requested that Health and Human Services send home the 61 Floridians that were previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise line, home from isolation from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.

Governor DeSantis has directed the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and ALF licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.

Governor DeSantis directed Director Moskowitz to expand his emergency order and prohibit all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes to all visitors for the next 30 days.

Governor DeSantis directed the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend drivers’ license renewal requirements for 30 days.

Governor DeSantis directed all agencies to suspend for 30 days licensing and registration renewal requirements for existing processional licenses (e.g. realtors).

Governor DeSantis has recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. CDC has issued recommendations for implementation of mitigation strategies in Florida, including recommendations to cancel large gatherings of more than 250 people and smaller gatherings that may bring persons together from multiple parts of the country.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has provided strong recommendations for extending spring break following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing guidance specific to COVID-19 in Florida. In addition, the Department of Education announced that the start of state testing will be delayed by a minimum of two weeks.

On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.

COVID-19 Cases

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida County Age Sex Travel Related* 1 Manatee 63 Male No 2 Hillsborough 29 Female Yes 3 Santa Rosa 71 Male Yes 4 Broward 75 Male No 5 Broward 65 Male No 6 Lee 77 Female Yes 7 Lee 77 Male Yes 8 Charlotte 54 Female Yes 9 Okaloosa 61 Female Yes 10 Volusia 66 Female Yes 11 Manatee 81 Female Yes 12 Broward 67 Male No 13 Volusia 60 Female Yes 14 Broward 69 Female No 15 Nassau 68 Male Yes 16 Collier 73 Male Yes 17 Collier 68 Female Yes 18 Collier 64 Female Yes 19 Pinellas 67 Male Yes 20 Pinellas 64 Male Yes 21 Pasco 46 Male Yes 22 Miami-Dade 56 Male Yes 23 Broward 70 Male Under Investigation 24 Broward 61 Male Yes 25 Broward 65 Male Under Investigation 26 Lee 57 Male Yes 27* Seminole 68 Male Yes 28 Palm Beach 73 Male Yes 29 Palm Beach 74 Male Yes 30 Sarasota 50 Female Yes 31 Miami-Dade 42 Male Under Investigation 32 Alachua 24 Male Yes 33 Volusia 70 Female Yes 34 Duval 83 Male No 35 Clay 57 Male No 36 Broward 27 Female No 37 Broward 25 Female No 38 Hillsborough 68 Female Yes 39 Broward 36 Male Yes 40 Broward 49 Female Yes 41 Lee 77 Male No 42 Orange 41 Male Under Investigation

43 Osceola 54 Male Under Investigation 44 Miami-Dade 51 Male Under Investigation 45 Manatee 67 Female Yes 46 Manatee 62 Female No 47 Volusia 29 Male Yes 48 Palm Beach 59 Female Yes 49 Palm Beach 65 Male Yes 50 Miami-Dade 42 Male Under Investigation 51 Miami-Dade 77 Female Under Investigation 52 Broward 59 Male Under Investigation 53 Miami-Dade 37 Male Yes 54 Miami-Dade 39 Female Under Investigation 55 Broward 20 Female Yes 56 Broward 83 Female Under Investigation 57 Broward 41 Male Under Investigation 58 Broward 20 Female Yes 59 Broward 19 Female Yes 60 Broward 22 Female Under Investigation 61 Broward 19 Male Yes 62 Broward 58 Male Under Investigation 63 Miami-Dade 43 Male Under Investigation 64 Palm Beach 37 Male Under Investigation

*A known history of exposure to COVID-19 associated with travel outside of Florida.