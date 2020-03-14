March 14, Evening Update: 77 Yr Old Lee County Man Died From COVID 19 – No Reported Polk County Cases At This Time

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.
The Florida Department of Health has confirmed an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was a 77-year old male in Lee County.
Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.
During a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday, the Governor provided several additional updates on Florida’s efforts to respond to COVID-19:
- Governor DeSantis requested that Health and Human Services send home the 61 Floridians that were previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise line, home from isolation from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.
- Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.
- Governor DeSantis has directed the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and ALF licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.
- Governor DeSantis directed Director Moskowitz to expand his emergency order and prohibit all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes to all visitors for the next 30 days.
- Governor DeSantis directed the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend drivers’ license renewal requirements for 30 days.
- Governor DeSantis directed all agencies to suspend for 30 days licensing and registration renewal requirements for existing processional licenses (e.g. realtors).
Governor DeSantis has recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. CDC has issued recommendations for implementation of mitigation strategies in Florida, including recommendations to cancel large gatherings of more than 250 people and smaller gatherings that may bring persons together from multiple parts of the country.
Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has provided strong recommendations for extending spring break following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing guidance specific to COVID-19 in Florida. In addition, the Department of Education announced that the start of state testing will be delayed by a minimum of two weeks.
On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.
|
Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida
|
|
County
|
Age
|
Sex
|
Travel Related*
|
1
|
Manatee
|
63
|
Male
|
No
|
2
|
Hillsborough
|
29
|
Female
|
Yes
|
3
|
Santa Rosa
|
71
|
Male
|
Yes
|
4
|
Broward
|
75
|
Male
|
No
|
5
|
Broward
|
65
|
Male
|
No
|
6
|
Lee
|
77
|
Female
|
Yes
|
7
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
Yes
|
8
|
Charlotte
|
54
|
Female
|
Yes
|
9
|
Okaloosa
|
61
|
Female
|
Yes
|
10
|
Volusia
|
66
|
Female
|
Yes
|
11
|
Manatee
|
81
|
Female
|
Yes
|
12
|
Broward
|
67
|
Male
|
No
|
13
|
Volusia
|
60
|
Female
|
Yes
|
14
|
Broward
|
69
|
Female
|
No
|
15
|
Nassau
|
68
|
Male
|
Yes
|
16
|
Collier
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
17
|
Collier
|
68
|
Female
|
Yes
|
18
|
Collier
|
64
|
Female
|
Yes
|
19
|
Pinellas
|
67
|
Male
|
Yes
|
20
|
Pinellas
|
64
|
Male
|
Yes
|
21
|
Pasco
|
46
|
Male
|
Yes
|
22
|
Miami-Dade
|
56
|
Male
|
Yes
|
23
|
Broward
|
70
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
24
|
Broward
|
61
|
Male
|
Yes
|
25
|
Broward
|
65
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
26
|
Lee
|
57
|
Male
|
Yes
|
27*
|
Seminole
|
68
|
Male
|
Yes
|
28
|
Palm Beach
|
73
|
Male
|
Yes
|
29
|
Palm Beach
|
74
|
Male
|
Yes
|
30
|
Sarasota
|
50
|
Female
|
Yes
|
31
|
Miami-Dade
|
42
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
32
|
Alachua
|
24
|
Male
|
Yes
|
33
|
Volusia
|
70
|
Female
|
Yes
|
34
|
Duval
|
83
|
Male
|
No
|
35
|
Clay
|
57
|
Male
|
No
|
36
|
Broward
|
27
|
Female
|
No
|
37
|
Broward
|
25
|
Female
|
No
|
38
|
Hillsborough
|
68
|
Female
|
Yes
|
39
|
Broward
|
36
|
Male
|
Yes
|
40
|
Broward
|
49
|
Female
|
Yes
|
41
|
Lee
|
77
|
Male
|
No
|
42
|
Orange
|
41
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
43
|
Osceola
|
54
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
44
|
Miami-Dade
|
51
|
Male
|
Under Investigation
|
45
|
Manatee
|
67
|
Female
|
Yes
|
46
|
Manatee
|
62
|
Female
|
No
|
47
|
Volusia
|
29
|
Male
|
Yes
|
48
|
Palm Beach
|
59
|
Female
|
Yes
|
49
|Palm Beach
|65
|Male
|Yes
|
50
|Miami-Dade
|42
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
51
|Miami-Dade
|77
|Female
|Under Investigation
|
52
|Broward
|59
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
53
|Miami-Dade
|37
|Male
|Yes
|
54
|Miami-Dade
|39
|Female
|Under Investigation
|
55
|Broward
|20
|Female
|Yes
|
56
|Broward
|83
|Female
|Under Investigation
|
57
|Broward
|41
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
58
|Broward
|20
|Female
|Yes
|
59
|Broward
|19
|Female
|Yes
|
60
|Broward
|22
|Female
|Under Investigation
|
61
|Broward
|19
|Male
|Yes
|
62
|Broward
|58
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
63
|Miami-Dade
|43
|Male
|Under Investigation
|
64
|Palm Beach
|37
|Male
|Under Investigation
*A known history of exposure to COVID-19 associated with travel outside of Florida.
