Florida news

Home Lake Hamilton March 14 Morning Update: 25 New Florida Cases – No Cases Reported In Polk County

March 14 Morning Update: 25 New Florida Cases – No Cases Reported In Polk County

Lake Hamilton Lake Wales Lakeland Polk County Winter Haven
SHARE
, / 2415 0

Press Release Florida Department of Heath

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health has announced 25 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida and the death of a Florida resident in California. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.


New Positive Cases

  • A 68-year old female Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19. This test was performed in California following travel to Asia. This person is deceased.
  • A 41-year old male in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 54-year old male in Osceola County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 51-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 67-year old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.
  • A 62-year old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is not a travel related case.
  • A 29-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with close contact with a traveler.
  • A 69-year old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.
  • A 59-year old female in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.
  • A 65-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel.
  • A 42-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 77-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 59-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 37-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 39-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 83-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 41-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 22-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 19-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 58-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 43-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 37-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

International Travel

U.S. Department of State – Global Level 3 Health Advisory

The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

CDC Guidelines

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow CDC guidelines, summarized below:

  • Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.
  • Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment.
    • According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings.

A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider or local County Health Department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact, unless they are experiencing an emergency.

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the County Health Department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

Nile Cruise Advisory

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States, and if ill, immediately contact their CHD or health care provider. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including 11 positive cases in Florida.

COVID-19 Cases

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida

County

Age

Sex

Travel Related*

1

Manatee

63

Male

No

2

Hillsborough

29

Female

Yes

3

Santa Rosa

71

Male

Yes

4

Broward

75

Male

No

5

Broward

65

Male

No

6

Lee

77

Female

Yes

7

Lee

77

Male

Yes

8

Charlotte

54

Female

Yes

9

Okaloosa

61

Female

Yes

10

Volusia

66

Female

Yes

11

Manatee

81

Female

Yes

12

Broward

67

Male

No

13

Volusia

60

Female

Yes

14

Broward

69

Female

No

15

Nassau

68

Male

Yes

16

Collier

73

Male

Yes

17

Collier

68

Female

Yes

18

Collier

64

Female

Yes

19

Pinellas

67

Male

Yes

20

Pinellas

64

Male

Yes

21

Pasco

46

Male

Yes

22

Miami-Dade

56

Male

Yes

23

Broward

70

Male

Under Investigation

24

Broward

61

Male

Yes

25

Broward

65

Male

Under Investigation

26

Lee

57

Male

Yes

27*

Seminole

68

Male

Yes

28

Palm Beach

73

Male

Yes

29

Palm Beach

74

Male

Yes

30

Sarasota

50

Female

Yes

31

Miami-Dade

42

Male

Under Investigation

32

Alachua

24

Male

Yes

33

Volusia

70

Female

Yes

34

Duval

83

Male

No

35

Clay

57

Male

No

36

Broward

27

Female

No

37

Broward

25

Female

No

38

Hillsborough

68

Female

Yes

39

Broward

36

Male

Yes

40

Broward

49

Female

Yes

41

Lee

77

Male

No

42

Orange

41

Male

Under Investigation

43

Osceola

54

Male

Under Investigation

44

Miami-Dade

51

Male

Under Investigation

45

Manatee

67

Female

Yes

46

Manatee

62

Female

No

47

Volusia

29

Male

Yes

48

Palm Beach

59

Female

Yes

49

Palm Beach 65 Male Yes

50

Miami-Dade 42 Male Under Investigation

51

Miami-Dade 77 Female Under Investigation

52

Broward 59 Male Under Investigation

53

Miami-Dade 37 Male Yes

54

Miami-Dade 39 Female Under Investigation

55

Broward 20 Female Yes

56

Broward 83 Female Under Investigation

57

Broward 41 Male Under Investigation

58

Broward 20 Female Yes

59

Broward 19 Female Yes

60

Broward 22 Female Under Investigation

61

Broward 19 Male Yes

62

Broward 58 Male Under Investigation

63

Miami-Dade 43 Male Under Investigation

64

Palm Beach 37 Male Under Investigation

**Definition of travel-related: A known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside of the state.

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.

  • The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
  • The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
  • The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.
  • The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.
  • CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Actions the State of Florida has taken on COVID-19:

  • Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19.
  • Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19.
  • Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-51directing the State Surgeon General to declare a Public Health Emergency.
  • State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 in Florida.
  • Established an Incident Management Team to coordinate response operations.
  • Activated a dedicated incident command post for on-site response activities.
  • Conducted public health and health care stakeholder conference calls to provide statewide updates on the current outbreak situation, response actions and guidance for pandemic planning. Over five hundred participants joined these calls.
  • Participated with the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) on statewide conference calls with nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.
  • Established a public call center for questions regarding COVID-19.
  • Developed and distributed an updated COVID-19 presentation to CHDs for use at community meetings.
  • Implemented protocols for investigation, surveillance and monitoring for COVID-19 to rapidly detect and contain cases.
  • Established mechanisms for ongoing monitoring and coordination with the CDC regarding epidemiological activities.
  • Distributed CDC Interim Guidance for public health personnel evaluating Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) and asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases at their home or non-home residential settings to CHDs.
  • Distributed the updated Clinician Screening Tool for identifying PUIs for COVID-19 and a health care provider letter regarding Enhanced Surveillance and Preparedness for COVID-19 to associations, licensed providers, Health Care Coalitions and CHDs.
  • Implemented testing at all three State Public Health Laboratories.
  • Distributed updated CDC guidance for schools to CHDs and the Department of Education.
  • Distributed updated Laboratory Guidance regarding implementation of testing at State Public Health Laboratories.
  • In an effort to be proactive, and only as a precautionary measure if COVID-19 evolves in Florida, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has partnered with the Florida Department of Education to offer all school districts student support and teacher professional development tailored to the online learning environment. The Florida Department of Education in partnership with FLVS is training an additional 10,000 teachers statewide on the Virtual Teacher Training for COVID-19. Superintendents who are interested in offering their teachers the Virtual Teacher Training for COVID-19 should work with their County Virtual Principals to provide a list of teachers to FLVS through: https://www.flvs.net/FLVSTeacherTraining.
  • Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Agency for Health Care Administration to take action to restrict access to vulnerable populations for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Governor also directed the Florida Department of Corrections to suspend visitation at state prisons for 30 days.

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login