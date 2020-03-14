The Lake Wales Public Library and

Lake Wales History Museum

Proactive Closure

The Lake Wales Public Library and the Lake Wales History Museum will close their doors to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. The closures will remain in effect through Saturday, March 28. Reopening is currently scheduled for Monday, March 30.

Recognizing the diverse populations that the library and museum serve, the closures are undertaken to protect all ages, most critically, those in high risk categories.





The Lake Wales Public Library and Lake Wales History Museum staff will continue to work. Phone calls will be answered, materials will be sent out via the Polk County Library Cooperative’s BMail service and staff at both the library and museum will continue with limited operations.

The City of Lake Wales’ Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director, Joe Jenkins stated, “The decision to close the library and museum was based on being proactive and sensitive to the health and well-being of the people who use these facilities and the staff who operate them. The Lake Wales Public Library is a busy department serving a diverse population from across our county and further.”

All programs and meeting room usage for the library and museum will be suspended until further notice.

Ideas and Solutions

Library patrons are encouraged to utilize the Polk County Library Cooperative’s Books by Mail service, BMail. This service is free to all residents of Polk County. Materials are delivered to your home via mail. Individuals who are short or long term home bound qualify for free delivery and returns. Able body individuals receive free delivery, but must return items to any Polk County Library Cooperative site. For information on this home delivery service visit, BMail Information or call 863.679.4441, or toll free 866.679.4441. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]

The wireless internet access at the Lake Wales Public Library will be available to users outside the library’s walls, with your own device.

The Lake Wales Public Library’s website includes many resources and digital products. Visit www.lakewalesfl.gov/library. Explore Books Ebooks and More tab for Flipster Digital Magazines, OverDrive and Hoopla Digital eBooks, Audiobooks, movies and television shows.

The Lake Wales Public Library and Lake Wales History Museum’s Facebook pages will have updates and other information.

Visit the Library’s website at LW Public Library and the Museum’s website at LW History Museum

Call the Lake Wales Public Library, 863.678.4004 or email [email protected] for updates. Contact the Lake Wales History Museum with any questions regarding their closure, 863.676.1759.