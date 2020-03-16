Blue Devils Baseball Win Lasts Week’s Games

Winter Haven Blue Devils Baseball:

Devils win ugly Tuesday night 5-3 but a win is a win. Mason Jantamaso had 2 doubles, Roberto Odor and Jorge Martinez had 2 hits. Cayden Kok and Mark Jarrett pitched well again. Dylan Deleo pitched well to get the save. They were back in action Friday at Lake Region.





Varsity Devils do enough to beat Lake Region 2-1 Friday night. Owen Boyce, Mason Jantamaso, Roberto Odor all had hits and Randy Gonzalez came up with a big double.

Jose Pena, Mark Jarrett, Jeremy Weaver all pitched clean innings and freshman Dylan Deleo got the save in the 7th.

Hope to see more of this team in April. They are really fun to be around.