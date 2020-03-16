City of Lakeland Declares State Of Emergency – Giving City Manager Extraordinary Authority

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland City Commission met today with three local public health expert’s. After doing so commissioners voted unanimously (6-0 with City Mayor not being in attendance) to Declare A State of Emergency. This will allow

City Manager Tony Delgado as the city prepared to deal with the COVID 19 disease.

Delgado will now be able to institute the city’s Emergency Management Plan. This will allow him to declare curfew’s, evacuations, declare quarantine areas, limit accessibility to other areas, emergency purchasing power, and to prohibit price gouging.





At this time a curfew has not been enacted. However the City Manager now has the authority.

At today’s City Commission Meeting, Dr. Daniel O. Haight, Infectious Disease Specialist and Vice President of Community Health at Lakeland Regional Health; Dr. Steven Achinger, Managing Partner with Watson Clinic; and Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of Polk & Hardee Counties for the Florida Department of Health (DOH) provided an overview of the current response, protocols, and challenges associated with the COVID-19 virus. This is their portion.

