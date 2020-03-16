Florida Extends Drivers License Renewal’s

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Press Release

In response to COVID-19, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is actively monitoring information from Centers for Disease Control and is working closely with the Florida Department of Health and other state partners. We are committed to keeping our customers, team members, and partners informed, equipped, and safe.





At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes has issued an Emergency Order extending all Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days. All Florida driver licenses, commercial driving licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.

The Executive Order authorizes the following:

Extends the effective period of all driver licenses and identification cards that will expire between March 16, 2020, and April 15, 2020, for 30 days.

Waives the delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for these driver licenses and identification cards.

In Addition, FLHSMV is encouraging Floridians who are able to complete their driver license or motor vehicle transactions online to do so, rather than in person at a driver license office. Floridians can use GoRenew.com to driver license transactions, motor vehicle registration and more.