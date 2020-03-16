Lake Wales Municipal Building & Some Services Closing

March 16, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RE: City of Lake Wales suspends or limits services The City of Lake Wales will close, or restrict, many of their services to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. Recognizing the diverse populations that our city departments serve, the closures are undertaken to protect all ages, most critically, those in high risk categories.

The city’s staff will continue to work; however entry to the City’s Municipal Administration Building, 201 West Central Avenue, will not be available to residents and customers. Phone calls and email inquiries will be answered, and information will continue to flow out to our residents.

Restricted entry will be allowed to individuals, building contractors or businesses seeking to apply for

building permits or building inspections. Individuals in need of these services should visit the east

employee entrance of the City Municipal Administration building. These customers will be allowed

access. For information call the Planning and Development office, 863.678.4182, extension 714.

The City of Lake Wales continues to accept Utility billing payments. Our customers can pay by phone,

toll free, 844.323.8134, online at www.lakewalesfl.gov, click the Utility Bill Pay at the bottom of our Home Page or at the local Amscot office, 2004 State Road 60 East. The normal Amscot service fee will

be waived.

We also offer a drive-thru drop off point at the Lake Wales Administration Building. The drive-thru is located in the east parking lot, on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Please use this drop off point for

payments made by check only.

The City of Lake Wales will not cut off utility services due to delinquent payments at this time. Utility

payments remain due, while we encourage our Utility customers to continue to pay for their usage, no

services will be cutoff in the foreseeable future. The City of Lake Wales’ Utilities Department has

implemented a Customer Service line. If you have service issues or questions access our new Customer

Service line at 863.676.4775

Many of our City’s parks and trails remain open. We encourage everyone to practice proactive hygiene

when using playground equipment or other public facilities.

Recreation facilities that are currently closed for all organized activities include: Kirkland Gym, Austin

Community Center, Lake Wales Tourist Club, Lake Wales Soccer Complex, Lake Wales Little League

Complex, Northwest Complex/Fraiser Fields and Lake Wales Public Library’s Schoenoff Meeting Room.

All programs and events scheduled or private reservations will be cancelled. For information call

863.678.4182, extension 242 or email Stephanie Edwards, Recreation Coordinator,

[email protected]