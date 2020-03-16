Polk County Citrus Connection Grocery Trips Added To Condensed Door-to-Door/Paratransit Service

Citrus Connection Press Release

Grocery trips added to condensed





Door-to-Door/Paratransit service

Lakeland — March 16, 2020 – Citrus Connection is updating its Door-to-Door/Paratransit trip criteria to include medical, medical-related and grocery trips only. The limitation to those three types of trips will best assist in combatting the possible spread of Covid-19.

Medical, medical-related and grocery trips can be scheduled for any day this week. Effective the week of March 23, grocery trips will only be available on Tuesdays. The trip limitations will remain in place until April 15.

Anyone wishing to schedule medical, medical-related and grocery trips can continue to do so by calling the Regional Mobility Call Center at (863) 534-5500. Citrus Connection will honor already scheduled non-medical trips.