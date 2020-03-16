Polk County Schools Pickup Locations For Breakfast & Lunch Starting Tomorrow

Press Release Polk County Schools

SCHOOL LUNCH PICKUP LOCATIONS





During the unexpected closure, children 18 years and under will continue to receive both their school breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Friday (March 17-20) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at specific sites serving as food distribution locations. Distribution will be similar to lunch distribution during the summer.

A law enforcement officer (SRO/SRD) and school safety guardian will be assigned to each school that has been identified as a meal distribution site. Their presence will facilitate the safe and orderly preparation and distribution of meals during school closures. Law enforcement and school safety guardians will wear their standard uniform and will be available to assist the public with any law enforcement issues or concerns related to school safety.

The sites listed below will be open Tuesday through Friday (March 17-20) for meal distribution. Children must be present to receive a meal and the meal must be taken off site. Schools will have a drive-up process in place, so no one will have to exit their vehicles. For those who do not have a vehicle, a walk-up section will be created.

Meal Sites

School Locations

Hours of Operation: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Alta Vista Elementary

Alturas Elementary

Bartow Middle

Ben Hill Griffin

Caldwell Elementary

Chain of Lakes Elementary

Churchwell Elementary

Citrus Ridge Elementary

Crystal Lake Elementary

Dundee Elementary

Eagle Lake Elementary

Eastside Elementary

Gibbsons Street Pre-K Center

Highlands Grove Elementary

Horizons Elementary

Inwood Elementary

Lake Alfred Elementary

Laurel Elementary

Lewis Elementary

Loughman Oaks Elementary

McLaughlin Middle

Padgett Elementary

Palmetto Elementary

Polk City Elementary

Purcell Elementary

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary

Rochelle School of the Arts

Scott Lake Elementary

Sleepy Hill Middle

Southwest Middle

Spessard Holland Elementary

Tenoroc High

Wahneta Elementary

Satellite Locations:

11:00 a.m.

3409 Kelly Ct,

Mullberry, FL 33860

11:45 a.m.

4230 FL Highway 60

Mullberry, FL 33860

12:15 p.m.

19 Regel Loop

Mullberry, FL 33860