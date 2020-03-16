Polk County Schools Pickup Locations For Breakfast & Lunch Starting Tomorrow

Press Release Polk County Schools
SCHOOL LUNCH PICKUP LOCATIONS
During the unexpected closure, children 18 years and under will continue to receive both their school breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Friday (March 17-20) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at specific sites serving as food distribution locations. Distribution will be similar to lunch distribution during the summer.
A law enforcement officer (SRO/SRD) and school safety guardian will be assigned to each school that has been identified as a meal distribution site. Their presence will facilitate the safe and orderly preparation and distribution of meals during school closures. Law enforcement and school safety guardians will wear their standard uniform and will be available to assist the public with any law enforcement issues or concerns related to school safety.
The sites listed below will be open Tuesday through Friday (March 17-20) for meal distribution. Children must be present to receive a meal and the meal must be taken off site. Schools will have a drive-up process in place, so no one will have to exit their vehicles. For those who do not have a vehicle, a walk-up section will be created.
Meal Sites
School Locations
Hours of Operation: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Alta Vista Elementary
Alturas Elementary
Bartow Middle
Ben Hill Griffin
Caldwell Elementary
Chain of Lakes Elementary
Churchwell Elementary
Citrus Ridge Elementary
Crystal Lake Elementary
Dundee Elementary
Eagle Lake Elementary
Eastside Elementary
Gibbsons Street Pre-K Center
Highlands Grove Elementary
Horizons Elementary
Inwood Elementary
Lake Alfred Elementary
Laurel Elementary
Lewis Elementary
Loughman Oaks Elementary
McLaughlin Middle
Padgett Elementary
Palmetto Elementary
Polk City Elementary
Purcell Elementary
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary
Rochelle School of the Arts
Scott Lake Elementary
Sleepy Hill Middle
Southwest Middle
Spessard Holland Elementary
Tenoroc High
Wahneta Elementary
Satellite Locations:
11:00 a.m.
3409 Kelly Ct,
Mullberry, FL 33860
11:45 a.m.
4230 FL Highway 60
Mullberry, FL 33860
12:15 p.m.
19 Regel Loop
Mullberry, FL 33860