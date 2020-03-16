Florida news

Polk Soil & Water Conservation Meeting CANCELLED

March 16, 2020:


Please be informed that the Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th 2020 at 4:00 p.m. has been canceled until further notice.

Thank you,

Joe Garrison, Chairman

—————————————————

 

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call
  4. Approval of January 21st, 2020 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Public Relations Report
  9. Old Business
  10. New Business
    1. Funding of Soil Testing Kits
    2. E & O Insurance Renewal
  11. Adjourn

