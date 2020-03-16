Polk Soil & Water Conservation Meeting CANCELLED

March 16, 2020:
Please be informed that the Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th 2020 at 4:00 p.m. has been canceled until further notice.
Thank you,
Joe Garrison, Chairman
—————————————————
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm
Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124
3425 Winter Lake Road
Lakeland, Florida 33803
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Approval of January 21st, 2020 Meeting Minutes
- Chair Report – Joe Garrison
- Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
- Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
- Public Relations Report
- Old Business
- New Business
- Funding of Soil Testing Kits
- E & O Insurance Renewal
- Adjourn