Polk Soil & Water Conservation Meeting CANCELLED

March 16, 2020:





Please be informed that the Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th 2020 at 4:00 p.m. has been canceled until further notice.

Thank you,

Joe Garrison, Chairman

—————————————————

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803